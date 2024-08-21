20 Schools Participate In Greenlawns' Megh Malhar Music Competition

Megh Malhar at Greenlawns High School |

Greenlawns High School hosted an inter school music competition, Megh Malhar 2024, with 20 schools from across the region participating in the event. Considered by the school as a “celebration of the universal language of music, transcending boundaries and bringing communities together through melody and rhythm”, the event was attended by Leslee Lewis, a well known figure in the Indian music industry.

Indian Singer and Composer Leslee Lewis with participating schools at the Megh Malhar |

As the event commenced, Lewis addressed the audience, sharing a piece of music. The event also saw the presence of esteemed panel of judges like Jagdish Lalwani, a renowned Bollywood music producer with hit songs like “Tum Bin”; “Koi Fariyaad”; “Sandese Aate Hain”, etc, and Ankit Goyal, a musician and artist.

The first place at the music competition was won by the P.G.Garodia school, the Lodha World School came at the secpnd position, and the third place was acquired by the Children's Academy, Ashok Nagar. In the solo singing competition, the first place was acquired by Poorna Mallya from the P.G.Garodia School, and the second place was awarded to Sarthak Kavthekar from the Lodha World School.

The event saw a number of performances from all 20 schools, delivering music across various genres.