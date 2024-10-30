 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Jumps From Hostel, Injures Himself While Claiming 'Superpowers'
An engineering student, A. Prabhu, 19, from a private college near Coimbatore, attempted the dangerous jump on 28 October from the fourth floor of his hostel building in the belief that he "possessed superpowers and would not get harmed at all." 

Prabhu is a third-year Artificial Intelligence and Data Science student from Mekkur village of Tamil Nadu's Erode district. His leg, arms, and multiple other injuries have sustained fractures, requiring immediate attention for medical treatment.

CCTV footage from the hostel captures Prabhu walking out of his room and into the corridor in preparation to jump, which two of his friends merely watched with shock. As per media reports, this was in a bid to stop him, but to no avail, as he shouted at the onlookers, saying he'd survive the fall because he had such powers. Thereafter, he jumped with severe injuries.

According to media reports, Prabhu has been behaving erratically for several days and has even told some of his friends that someone has done black magic on him. He was expecting that his newfound powers would protect him from harm, leading to his attempt to prove his abilities by leaping from a highrise.

Fellow students acted promptly and took him to Karpagam Hospital for primary treatment and later shifted him to Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment. Prabhu is now under observation and is still under medical supervision.

