1,400-Km Journey, CCTV And Disguises: How A Bengal Couple Allegedly Planned And Executed DU Professor's Murder

What initially appeared to be a mysterious murder inside a Delhi apartment has now been traced to a bitter property dispute that allegedly culminated in a meticulously planned killing. Police say a couple from West Bengal travelled nearly 1,400 kilometres to Delhi and murdered a Delhi University assistant professor who stood in the way of a proposed sale of her ancestral home.

Property Dispute At The Heart Of The Murder

Debosmita Paul, a 45-year-old assistant professor at Shivaji College, was found dead in her sixth-floor apartment in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on June 4. Investigators found her with slit wrists and severe injuries to her head and face.

According to police, the motive behind the murder lay in a long-running dispute over Paul's ancestral property in Burdwan, West Bengal. The accused couple, Ramprashad Das and Banashree Das, had been living in the house as tenants since 2023.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The property had been allotted to Paul through a family settlement. While other family members were reportedly willing to sell the ancestral home, Paul opposed the decision and refused to give consent for its sale. She was also against selling another family property in Kolkata to the tenant couple.

Police said the accused viewed her as the primary obstacle to acquiring the property and grew increasingly frustrated after repeated efforts to persuade her failed.

Final Warning Allegedly Triggered The Conspiracy

Investigators said the dispute escalated after Paul issued a final warning asking the family to vacate the property.

According to police, the couple then allegedly decided to eliminate her and planned a trip to Delhi to carry out the murder. On June 3, they travelled from West Bengal to the national capital, carrying the alleged murder weapon with them.

Since the accused were known to the victim, they were able to enter the apartment without resistance, investigators said.

CCTV Reveals Chilling Sequence Of Events

Fresh CCTV footage played a crucial role in reconstructing the crime.

As reported by news agency, the videos show the accused couple and their 13-year-old son entering the apartment complex shortly before the murder. All three were wearing face masks while moving through the building, apparently to conceal their identities.

One clip shows the family climbing the staircase towards the victim's flat, while another captures them inside the residential complex after the alleged murder.

Police said the footage revealed that the couple had changed their clothes after the crime, while the woman and the minor son removed their face masks. Investigators believe these steps were taken to avoid detection.

Minor Son Accompanied Parents During Trip

Investigators were surprised to discover that the accused couple's minor son had accompanied them throughout the journey and was present at the residential complex on the day of the murder.

The CCTV footage shows the child moving around the premises alongside his parents and removing his face covering after the crime.

Police are examining the extent of his involvement and whether he had any prior knowledge of the alleged plan.

Escape Plan After The Killing

After allegedly murdering Paul inside her apartment, the family quickly left the scene and began their journey back to West Bengal.

Police said they first hired a taxi and then an autorickshaw to reach Anand Vihar before proceeding to New Delhi Railway Station. They later boarded the Poorva Express and returned to Burdwan.

Investigators believe the suspects deliberately used multiple modes of transport in an attempt to complicate the investigation and avoid leaving a clear trail.

How Police Cracked The Case

The breakthrough came after investigators launched an extensive review of CCTV footage and visitor records from the housing complex.

Police scrutinised nearly 200 visitors who entered the apartment complex on the day of the murder and narrowed the list to 13 suspects.

A crucial lead emerged when investigators identified and questioned a cab driver who had transported the suspects. Analysis of ride records and surveillance footage helped police establish the family's movements before and after the crime.

The accused were eventually tracked down in Burdwan and arrested. Police have recovered the victim's mobile phone, a razor believed to have been used in the murder, clothing, a backpack, a cap and travel-related documents.

Further investigation into the case is underway.