Delhi Professor Murder Case: Ancestral Property Dispute Suspected; Bengal Couple Arrested

Delhi: The murder of a Delhi University professor in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave has been solved within three days, with Delhi Police arresting a couple from West Bengal who allegedly travelled nearly 1,400 km to carry out the crime, NDTV reported.

The victim, identified as Devosmita Paul, was an assistant professor at Shivaji College. She was found murdered inside her flat at Satyam Apartments on Wednesday.

According to NDTV, the accused couple are residents of Bardhaman in West Bengal. Police suspect the murder was linked to a dispute over an ancestral property owned by the professor in Bengal.

Accused Allegedly Planned Murder Carefully

Officials told NDTV that the couple travelled to Delhi under the pretext of meeting the professor. CCTV footage reportedly captured the accused entering the apartment complex wearing masks. They arrived in a private cab carrying bags and used the staircase instead of the lift to reach the sixth floor, allegedly to avoid suspicion.

To make the visit appear normal, the couple reportedly brought their child along. Police believe they entered the flat on friendly terms before allegedly attacking Paul with a weapon they had brought with them.

Sources quoted by NDTV said the accused later changed clothes, returned about 30 minutes later, and fled in the same cab that had been waiting downstairs.

How Police Traced the Accused

According to NDTV, investigators detained the cab driver and analysed ride details to identify the passengers. Police reportedly shortlisted 13 suspects from nearly 200 people who entered the housing complex that day.

Seven police teams conducted raids across four states and questioned several individuals during the investigation. The operation eventually led officers to Bardhaman, where the couple was arrested.

The accused are currently being interrogated and are expected to be brought to Delhi for further legal proceedings.

Property Worth Crores Under Scanner

Officials told NDTV that the professor had inherited a valuable ancestral property in West Bengal after her maternal grandfather’s death. The accused couple had reportedly been living there as tenants and were allegedly trying to gain control of the property.

Police suspect tensions escalated after Paul pressured them to vacate the house, which investigators believe may have motivated the murder.

Sister Found Victim Inside Locked Flat

The case came to light after the victim’s sister, Devarati, alerted police on Thursday. According to officials quoted by NDTV, the apartment was locked from the outside when she arrived.

After repeated calls to her sister went unanswered, she reportedly broke into the flat and discovered Paul’s body.

Police said the victim had suffered a deep head injury and severed wrist veins. Investigators also noted there were no signs of robbery, as jewellery and cash inside the apartment were found untouched.

Delhi Police subsequently registered a murder case and launched an investigation.