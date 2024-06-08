140 Students Selected For DU's Vice Chancellor Internship Programme

Delhi University | File Photo

For the academic year 2024–2025, the University of Delhi (DU) has chosen 140 students in total for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS). June is when the internship will begin, and it will run through July. A stipend of Rs 10,500 will be given to each intern who is chosen.



A flexible 20 hours per week are allotted for the internship. Upon completion of the internship, students will receive a certificate from the Dean of Students' Welfare.

The Vice Chancellor internship was selected by the Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) office, which also conducted a group discussion (GD) over three days, from May 13 to May 15. The candidates who achieved an SGPA of 8.18 or higher on the final semester exam were invited to participate in the group discussion. For GD, 1,542 students in total were chosen.

Yogesh Singh, a professor at DU VC, was the main guest at the function. Speaking to the students, he said that while life will present many challenges, it is crucial to learn how to overcome them. The VC stated that students will be assisted in comprehending and learning this through the internship programme. He gave the students their badges during orientation.

VC Internship Programme



Out of the 7,000 students who applied, 100 were chosen for the summer internship last year. A monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 was given to the interns. In order to give its undergraduate and graduate students at the university access to internship opportunities, DU launched the VC internship programme in the academic year 2022–2023.

