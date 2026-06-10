14 Mumbai Teachers Booked Under Representation Of People Act For Skipping Electoral Roll Revision Duty Despite Notices | Representational Image

Mumbai: Around 14 teachers from various schools have been booked under the Representation of the People Act for allegedly skipping duties during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Police cases

Three cases were registered by the Kasturba Marg and Dahisar police based on complaints filed by the Election Commission officials.

According to the FIRs, seven teachers from the Mangubhai Dattani school in Borivali East, six from the Abhinav Vidyamandir school in Borivali East and one teacher from the Topiwala Pushpapark municipality school in Malad East were assigned SIR work in the Magathane assembly constituency.

Non-compliance

However, the teachers allegedly remained absent from their assigned duties. Subsequently, the poll body issued notices to them seeking an explanation. As no response was received, a second notice was issued. However, the teachers neither submitted any reply nor contacted the Election Commission to explain their absence, as per the complaint lodged with the police.

“We were given notices to be present but many of us had genuine problems. I was not in town and missed the duty hours,” said a teacher.

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