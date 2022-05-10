137 colleges in Himachal Pradesh to come under Sardar Patel University

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to bring 137 colleges from five of a total of 12 districts under the newly opened based Sardar Patel University (SPU) in Mandi. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a state cabinet meeting on Monday gave a nod to determine the jurisdiction of the newly opened Sardar Patel University in Mandi and Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, said an official spokesperson. The 165 colleges in the remaining seven districts would come under Shimla-based Himachal Pradesh University.

As many as 137 colleges from Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kullu districts will come under the jurisdiction of SPU, Mandi, whereas 165 colleges of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts would fall under the jurisdiction of HPU. The cabinet also decided to fill up 200 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the Ayush Department.

Some of these posts will be filled through direct recruitment, and remaining on the basis of batches, he added.

The government has also decided to fill 100 posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacists in the Ayush department on a contract basis, the spokesperson said.

Out of these, 52 posts will be filled through direct recruitment, and remaining 48 on a batch basis, he said.

The cabinet also decided to increase the financial assistance being provided to the Cow Sanctuaries and Gau Sadans from the existing ₹500 to ₹700 per cow per month, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:34 PM IST