13 Italian Universities Greet Bengaluru Students As Italy Aims For Record Indian Students

Bengaluru: Uni-Italia's exclusive Study In Italy fair organised in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru welcomed over 400 students at the Lalit Ashok last Thursday. Uni-Italia, which is the official Italian centre promoting higher education in Italy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also present were H.E. Mr. Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru, along with representatives from 13 Italian universities catering to varied academic fields, representatives from Uni-Italia and the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru.

The university representatives, who are officials of the institutes, helped aspiring Indian students explore Italy's academic offerings, interacted with them, and showcased presentations on course options, and application procedures. These interactive sessions were conducted in two separate halls, one dedicated to Italian Universities, the other to AFAM Institutions.

The Italian higher education system is a binary system, divided into two large sectors or compartments, institutionally and functionally different, as follows: University sector comprising public universities, legally recognised non-public universities, on-line universities , higher schools and institutions with special charter; and AFAM sector or the Higher Education for Fine Arts, Music and Dance sector comprising State Academies of Fine Arts, Legally recognised Academies of Fine Arts, Higher Schools of Design (ISIA), State Music Conservatories, Higher Institutes for Musical Studies, National Dance Academy, National Academy of Drama.

Students also had the opportunity to discover scholarship opportunities (merit and income-based) while getting tips on how to ensure a smooth visa application process.

List of Italian universities

Bocconi University, IED Istituto Europeo di Design, LUMSA University, University of Messina, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, "La Sapienza" University of Rome, University of Trento, Scuola Politecnica di Design, Rome University of Fine Arts, ISTITUTO MARANGONI, NABA, DOMUS Academy, and Saint Louis College of Musics, were the 13 institutions across undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, one year master and many more courses who will be presenting the best of what Italy has to offer.

Uni-Italia, which assists international students in their higher education journey to Italy, sees India as one of its major academic markets, and aims to facilitate more partnerships and MOUs between Indian and Italian universities. The organisation is also providing parents and students with information on study opportunities, university enrollment, and visa procedures in Italy while delivering info sessions and masterclasses, and attending school fairs. Uni-Italia’s presence in the newly opened office within the premises of the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru aims to assist a record-number of students in 2023-24 in their study journey to Italy.

Students, who wish to Study In Italy for the Academic Year 2024-25 can choose to avail Uni-Italia’s student assistance through this link - Registration form

