12-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed After School Bus Hits E-Rickshaw Near Delhi's Majlis Park Metro Station; Bus Driver Held | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 12-year-old schoolgirl was killed after a school bus collided with an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren near Majlis Park Metro Station in northwest Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Priyanshi, a resident of Rama Garden in Mukundpur. She was travelling to school in the e-rickshaw when the accident occurred, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting the road accident was received at Adarsh Nagar police station, following which a police team reached the spot near Majlis Park Metro Station and initiated rescue and legal proceedings.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the school bus, being driven by Kamal Singh (55), collided with the e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren.

"During the impact, Priyanshi fell from the e-rickshaw and came under the bus, sustaining grievous injuries," a senior police officer said.

She was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead, the officer said.

Police said no other child travelling in the e-rickshaw sustained injuries in the accident.

The e-rickshaw was being driven by Ajay Prasad (45), a resident of Mukundpur, police said, adding that the sequence of events leading to the collision is being verified.

Senior police officers, along with the district crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, inspected the accident site. The body has been preserved at the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

Both the school bus and the e-rickshaw have been taken into police possession. The school bus driver has been apprehended and is being questioned. Police said his role in the incident is being examined as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station, and teams are also examining CCTV footage from the area. Further investigation is in progress.

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