1196 Students Awarded Degrees At IIM Kozhikode’s 26th Annual Convocation

Kozhikode: The 26th Annual Convocation of The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) was held on April 14, 2024. The Convocation, which took place in two sessions, conferred titles and degrees to a total of 1196 students. 401 female students made for 33% of the graduating batch from 8 different programmes. This time 4 top corporate leaders from Private and Public sectors were present at the annual convocation.

In 2024, 19 students graduated in the Doctoral programme in Management (PhD), 3 students graduated in the Doctoral programme in Management Practise Track (PhD-PT), 469 students graduated in the Post Graduate programme in Management (PGP), 61 students graduated in the Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL), 38 students graduated in the Post Graduate programme in Finance (PGP-Finance), 40 students graduated in the Post Graduate programme in Liberal Studies and Management, 477 students graduated in the Executive Post Graduate programme - Interactive Learning Mode and 89 students graduated in the Executive Post Graduate programme – Kochi Campus.

The morning session saw students from IIM Kozhikode’s Doctoral programme in Management for Working Executives (PhD – Practise Track), Executive Post Graduate programme – Interactive Leaning Mode (Kozhikode Campus) and Executive Post Graduate programme Kochi Campus being conferred with their degrees. Hari Menon Co-Founder & CEO, BigBasket was the chief guest for the function, joined by Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & Managing Director, LTIMindtree, as chief guest. Since the inception of this PhD programme in 2019, this was the first time that 3 students from IIM Kozhikode’s PhD for Working Executives PhD-Practise Track were conferred Doctoral Degrees.

The traditional Convocation Session conducted in the evening-half conferred degrees to the regular full-time students from the DPM (PhD), flagship PGP, PGP-BL, PGP-Finance and PGP-LSM. Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Nivea India and Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) were the chief guests of the event.

The event was also attended by A Vellayan, Chairman IIMK Board of Governors (BoG), Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK, Members of IIMK BoG, faculty, staff, students and their families.

Addressing the attendees, A Vellayan, Chairperson IIMK Board of Governors, highlighted that the education sector has been undergoing transformation both domestically and internationally, due to various forces of change. He further added, “Managing this growth presents a twofold challenge: not only do we need to demonstrate creativity and proficiency in handling the expansion of educational institutions, but we also need to reaffirm our dedication to delivering exceptional education.”

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee of IIMK, while addressing the graduating batch said that the Convocation was a dress rehearsal for the life ahead.