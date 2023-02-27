119 medical students died by suicide in the last five years, RTI reply reveals

Representational image | (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: A Right To Information (RTI) reply by the National Medical Commission (NMC) has put into question the mental health of medical students in India.

64 MBBS students and 55 postgraduate students died by suicide in the past five years, according to an RTI reply received by Vivek Pandey, a social and political activist, Careers360 has reported.

A total of 1,166 students dropped out of medical colleges between those years, of which 160 are studying MBBS while 956 were pursuing postgraduate courses.

The NMC has not provided any details on the number of students, who have been victims of ragging at medical institutes till July 2022.

In September 2022, NMC instituted a policy wherein a ragging committee would be formed in order to take up anti-ragging complaints from other medical colleges. The members were mandated to take up the complaints every month and conduct an independent inquiry.

The NMC has also asked colleges to form policies related to mental health, with medicos getting sufficient rest, weekly offs, counselling, etc.