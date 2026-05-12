11 Navi Mumbai Women Waste Pickers Clear Class 10 Exams After 15-35 Year Gaps, Defying Poverty & Social Barriers | AI

Mumbai: In an inspiring story of determination and resilience, 11 women waste pickers from Navi Mumbai have successfully cleared their Class 10 examinations, overcoming poverty, social barriers and long breaks in education to achieve a milestone many had once thought impossible.

Marathi film Ata Thambaycha Naay sparked education desire

The women, who spent years collecting waste to support their families, returned to academics after gaps ranging from 15 to 35 years. Many had dropped out in Classes 7 or 8 due to marriage and domestic responsibilities. Despite facing lack of documents, educational discontinuity and even opposition from family members, the women remained determined to pass the examination.

The initiative began after 25 women watched the Marathi film Ata Thambaycha Naay on May 10 last year and expressed their desire to continue their education. Out of them, 11 women eventually filled out SSC examination forms and began preparations with support from Stree Mukti Sanghatana and Prabhat Trust.

Granted paid leave for last two months before exams

Teachers including Gadekar, Galve and Khatal conducted regular classes at the Stree Mukti Sanghatana office in Koparkhairane, while Asha Gaikwad coordinated the programme. In the final two months before examinations, the women were even granted paid leave so they could focus entirely on studies.

Several of the women had to battle resistance at home, including arguments and discouragement from their husbands. Yet, after the results were declared, many families celebrated the success enthusiastically. One husband distributed sweets throughout the chawl, another bought chocolates for his wife, while some families marked the occasion by cutting cakes at home.

Vrushali Magdum: Education has no age limit

Vrushali Magdum said the achievement proves that education has no age limit. “These 11 women have shown that determination can overcome every obstacle. Despite domestic responsibilities, opposition at home and long educational gaps, they succeeded because they were determined to pass. Their journey is not just their personal victory, but a ray of hope for every woman in their community,” she said.

Dr Prashant Thorat said the women’s achievement would inspire many others to pursue education. “These women have achieved success through sheer determination. Their journey will motivate many more women to step forward for education, and we are committed to supporting them fully,” he said.

The women have now expressed their desire to continue their education up to graduation level, turning their remarkable journey from waste picking to learning into a symbol of empowerment and hope.

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