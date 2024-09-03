 1,000 Cops Raid Students Flat At SRM University, Chennai: Find Illegal Drugs, Pills, Ganja & More Worth Lakhs
HomeEducation1,000 Cops Raid Students Flat At SRM University, Chennai: Find Illegal Drugs, Pills, Ganja & More Worth Lakhs

1,000 Cops Raid Students Flat At SRM University, Chennai: Find Illegal Drugs, Pills, Ganja & More Worth Lakhs

Over 1,000 police officers seized illegal substances, including ganja and narcotic pills, and detained 19 students. A known criminal and an eatery owner were also arrested for selling drugs to students.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Tambaram City Police conducted a large-scale raid at apartments near Chennai's SRM Institute of Science and Technology, primarily occupied by college students on August 31.

The operation, which targeted narcotics-related activities, led to the seizure of various illegal substances, including ganja, narcotic pills, and related paraphernalia.

The raid was initiated following a tip-off that students were allegedly involved in drug use and distribution. Acting on this information, Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak ordered the operation, which was supervised by Additional Commissioner Mageswari.

As reported by Hindustan Times, over 1,000 police officers, including women personnel, were involved in the raid, which spanned approximately 500 flats.

During the operation, 19 students were detained, and police confiscated 0.5 kg of ganja, ganja-infused products, hookah equipment, and other drugs. A known criminal, G Selvamani, who has a history of violent crimes, was also arrested. From his residence in Guduvanchery, police recovered 2.25 kg of ganja, swords, and knives.

Additionally, the police apprehended the owner of a local eatery, originally from Uttar Pradesh, for selling ganja chocolates to students. The authorities suspect that certain students may have been involved in selling drugs to their peers as a side business.

The investigation will look into whether some students were procuring drugs and selling them to others as a side-business, sources said. SRMIST could not be reached for comment.

Earlier in July, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in Chennai seized 7 kg of methamphetamine, which was intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. Three people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking case.

