10-Member Inquiry Committee Visits Jadavpur University To Probe Student's Death; Visuals Surface

10 Member Inquiry Committee Visits Jadavpur University Hostel

Jadavpur: A ten-member inquiry committee that was formed to look into the death of a student, visited the Jadavpur University hostel, visuals of which are surfacing on the internet. The student allegedly died after falling from the balcony of his hostel. The tragic incident took place on Wednesday around midnight in the University campus.

#WATCH | "...we have visited the hostel, spoke to the students...we will meet tomorrow, discuss and decide...", says Subenoy Chakraborty, Dean, Science Faculty, who heads the 10-member inquiry Committee (10/08) pic.twitter.com/iC6sj6RC5n — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Subenoy Chakraborty, Dean, Science Faculty, who heads the 10-member inquiry Committee said, "We have visited the hostel and spoken to the students, we will meet tomorrow, discuss and decide."

The committee has to submit its report to the university within 15 days.

Earlier, the Jadavpur University formed a seven-member internal committee to probe the death of its student, Swarnodip Kundu, who allegedly fell from the balcony of the hostel building.

"An internal committee be formed to enquire the extremely sad incident of Swarnodip Kundu, a student of UG-1, Bengali, last night at the main hostel with Professor Subenoy Chakraborty, Dean, Science as chairman," a statement read.

Swarnodip, a first-year student of Bengali (honours) Department at Jadavpur University in Kolkata from Bagula in Nadia, died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the second-floor balcony of the university's hostel on Wednesday night. He sustained multiple injuries, police said.

His classmates immediately took him to nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur, where he died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

Another student of that year alleged that ragging by a few seniors was the reason behind his friend's death.

