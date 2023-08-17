 10 Andhra Pradesh Students To Participate In UN Education Forum In New York
During this visit, the selected students will be allowed to visit renowned institutions such as the world bank and educational think tanks. In addition, they will also be allowed to visit the White House.

FPJ Education Desk
Thursday, August 17, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
10 Andhra Pradesh Students To Participate In UN Education Forum In New York

Vijaywada: In a remarkable achievement, 10 students from Government Schools of Andhra Pradesh have been selected to attend a prestigious education forum at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The opportunity provides these young minds a platform to engage with global leaders and contribute to discussions about shaping the future of education.

The students named Gayathri and G Anjana Sai (both from Eluru district), C Rajeswari (Nandyal), V Yogeswar (Tirupati), D Jyothsna (Krishna), A Rishita Reddy (Viziananagaram), M Chandralekha (ASR district), M Siva Lingamma (Kurnool) Shaik Ammajan (YSR), and S Manaswini (Parvathipuram-Manyam), were selected according to the reports.

According to the reports, M Nishant Kuman, Parvathipuram-Manyam district collector said " It will be a good opportunity for Manaswini to participate in an international forum. The state students will acquire a comprehensive knowledge about various global issues."

Initially, the state government selected 102 students for a written test to pick a few pupils. This was followed by 30 students being selected for virtual speaking, and finally, a total number of 10 students were selected for the UN Forum.



