Watch: Violent Clash Erupts Between Family And Bouncers Over Service Charge In Noida's Spectrum Mall

A shocking incident unfolded at Float by Duty Free, a restaurant located in Spectrum Mall, Sector 50, Noida, as a dispute over service charge escalated into a violent clash between a family and the establishment's bouncers. The victim, who took to Twitter under the handle @Sunita57356474, narrated the harrowing ordeal.

Watch the visuals of the brawl here:

According to the victim's tweets, the trouble began when the restaurant staff refused to serve certain food items to the family, which they accepted without protest. However, when the family requested the removal of the service charge from their bill, the staff adamantly refused, leading to a heated exchange of words.

The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with the restaurant staff allegedly verbally abusing the victim's brother and physically assaulting the victim, the tweets said. The staff then proceeded to attack the victim's mother and aunt (Maasi). The situation escalated further as around 30 people, presumably affiliated with the establishment, joined in the assault, targeting the victim's entire family, the tweets said.

Victim's account of events:

The victim's tweets paint a terrifying picture of the incident, describing how their family was subjected to a brutal beating and even attempted strangulation.

The restaurant is yet to respond on the allegations.