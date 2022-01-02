Watch Video: Team of ANC attacked while out to nab drug peddler in Delhi

New Delhi: A mob comprising of nearly 60 people and led by a wanted narcotic drugs supplier resorted to stone pelting and firing bullets at the Anti Narcotics team, including an inspector, who went to arrest the accused on Saturday. Four policemen were injured in the incident at west Delhi’s Inderpuri.

The police team responded to the violence and opened fired at the mob, injuring two alleged attackers, including a relative of the drug peddler, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that on Saturday around 8.30 am, the district’s anti-narcotics team led by Inspector Brajpal had gone to Inderpuri to arrest Dharamvir alias Palla, a notorious drug supplier, in a case in which non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the concerned court. Dharamvir was not found present at his home but the raiding team continued the search operation.

“As our team members came out of Dharamvir’s house, they saw him leading a mob of 50-60 people who were armed with sticks and stones. Suddenly, the mob launched an attack on the police team and started pelting stones. When our team members fired some rounds in the air in self-defence and to disperse the attackers, bullets were fired at them from the mob. Showing courage, Inspector Brijpal fired bullets aiming the legs of the attackers and saved his team members,” DCP Yadav told Hindustan Times.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 11:43 AM IST