Delhi Police registers FIR against 'Bulli Bai' over doctored photos of women; IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says mobile app creator blocked

Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case based on a complaint filed by a woman journalist alleging that she was being targetted by an unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on GitHub platform, reported news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to ANI, an FIR has been registered under section 509 in Cyber Police station of South East district.

This comes six months after police in Delhi registered case in connection with photos of Muslim women being uploaded and "auctioned" on a Github app.

Meanwhile, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw late on Saturday tweeted that action has been taken and the GitHub user behind the 'Bulli Bai' app had been blocked and "further action" was being coordinated.

"GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Police authorities are coordinating further action," Vaishnaw said in a reply to a tweet by Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shiv Sena MP had asked, "I have repeatedly asked Hon. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji to take stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through #sullideals like platforms. A shame that it continues to be ignored."

Later, Priyanka Chaturvedi thanked the Union Minister and hoped that the Home Minister's Office and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MEITY will support Mumbai Police to find these culprits.

"Sir, Thank you. With due respect, I had shared with you that besides blocking the platform punishing the offenders creating such sites is important. I hope the Home Minister's Office and MEITY will support Mumbai Police to find these culprits and make them as well as platforms accountable."

Delhi Police on Sunday said that a complaint was filed by a woman at the Cyber police station where she alleged that her photo was uploaded on a website to target her.

The complainant said that she was seeking immediate registration of FIR and immediate investigation against unknown people who are seeking to harass and insult Muslim women on social media and the internet.

The police had earlier said that the matter has been taken cognizance of and concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, in her complaint, the woman told police that she was shocked to find out that a website/portal "had a doctored picture of me in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context."

"Social media being a form of public expression cannot be used to demean and derogate women in general and Muslim women in particular by misogynist sections of society. This is nothing short of online harassment and the tweet referred to herein is per se liable for criminal action," she said.

"The said 'github' is violent, threatening and intending to create a feeling of fear and shame in my mind, as well as in the minds of women in general, and the Muslim community whose women are being targeted in this hateful manner. In fact, this website has been targeting other Muslim women as well," alleged the complainant.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:56 AM IST