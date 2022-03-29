Watch Video: Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur dumping yard continues to rage; minister Gopal Rai orders DPCC probe

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to probe the fire incident at a dumping yard in Delhi's Ghazipur and submit the report in the next 24 hours.

A fire, which broke out at a dumping yard in Delhi's Ghazipur on Monday afternoon, continues to rage.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, about six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse out the fire.

No casualty has been reported, a fire department official said.

Firefighting operations were on till late night. The fire department said it is also using JCB machines in the operation.

According to the fire department, a call was received around 2:30 pm about the fire in Khaata at Ghazipur.

A thick blanket of smoke covered the section of the dumping yard where the fire broke out.

According to data shared by the fire department, a total of four fire incidents at landfill sites -- two each at Bhalswa and Tughlakabad -- took place till Sunday this year. Last year, during the same period, a total of 16 fire incidents -- 12 at Bhalswa and four at Ghazipur -- took place.

In 2020, a total of 15 such incidents were reported and 37 were reported in 2019, the data stated.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:36 AM IST