Watch video: Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy showers and cool temperatures; intense rainfall to lash city, says IMD

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi woke up on Saturday to see heavy rains lashing the city with the minimum temperature settling at 24 degrees Celsius.

In the latest update at 8:30 am, IMD said, "Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Sonipat (Haryana) Modinagar, Hapur, Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh) during next two hours."

Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over in Haryana's Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Jind, Hansi, Meham and in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Meerut, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala during next two hours.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

The city received 97 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Met department official said.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunder showers for the day. There is also possibility of heavy rain at isolated places across the city later in the day while the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on two consecutive days at the start of the month -- 112.1 mm on September 1 and 117.7 mm on September 2.

It has so far received 248.9 mm precipitation this month, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin.

Despite the monsoon embracing Delhi only on July 13, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, the capital had recorded 16 rainy days in the month, the maximum in the last four years.

The string of rainy days gave 507.1 mm rainfall in Delhi, which was nearly 141 per cent above the long-period average of 210.6 mm. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest ever.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal while the minimum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, a point below the normal. PTI AMP

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy intensity rain in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

Inputs from ANI and PTI

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:05 AM IST