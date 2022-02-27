Watch Video: Air India flight carrying 240 students from Ukraine lands in Delhi

New Delhi: Another special Air India flight, which flew from Hungary with 240 students, who were stranded in Ukraine, has reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The flight landed at Terminal number 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. As of now the students are inside and a few formalities are being done.

Help Desks have been made available by the state governments to felicitate the students reaching their homes from the airport.

A few family members of some students also reached the airport to receive them.

"Buses were provided, planes were provided and we haven't been charged a single penny. My daughter was in the western part of Ukraine where war hadn't started at that time. Now she has reached here. I am feeling happy, our kids are safe," said Kumar, father of a student.

Meanwhile, the Karanataka government has facilitated the evacuation of 13 students hailing from the state so far and further helping them to reach their respective places.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kumar, who mans Karnataka's 'Help Desk' at Delhi's IGI Airport, said, "We have directions from the state government to facilitate further travel of the students who are being evacuated. So far we have helped 13 students reach their respective destinations in Karnataka." The Karnataka government has set up a 'Help Desk' and appointed nodal officers to facilitate the safe movement of the people being evacuated from Ukraine who hail from the state to their respective destinations.

The state government in a media statement said that the nodal officers will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Embassy of India, Kyiv and provide support for the evacuation of stranded people from the state.



With inputs from agencies

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:23 AM IST