Delhi

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:24 AM IST

Watch video: Ahead of Chhath Puja, Delhi govt deploys boats to remove toxic foam from Yamuna river

ANI
Women devotees take bath as part of the ritual of four days long Chhath Puja celebration, as toxic form floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. | Manvender Vashist

Women devotees take bath as part of the ritual of four days long Chhath Puja celebration, as toxic form floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. | Manvender Vashist

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday deployed boats to dissipate the toxic foam that was formed in the Yamuna river in a face-saving exercise amid sharp criticism after Chhath puja devotees were seen taking a dip in the river.

Watch Video Here:

"Delhi government has deployed 15 boats to remove the foam that is forming in the Yamuna due to increasing pollution," said Delhi government official.


Ahead of the Sandhya Arghya on the third day of the Chhath puja during which devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship the Sun, boats are being used to remove toxic foam from the river.


He further said that the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Revenue Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee have taken this decision jointly.


Officials said the idea entailed by tying a strong cloth between two boats, the foam will be brought out to the shore.


This comes after environmentalists, political parties and people of Delhi have raised concerns over the appalling situation.


The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content that is caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.


A social activist named Varun Gulati has said that the foam is a result of chemical waste used to dye denim being dumped by illegal jeans-making units set up close to the river banks.


However, the political blame game has continued over this issue as the Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha expressed his anguish at the BJP-ruled governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for releasing untreated wastewater into the river.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:24 AM IST
