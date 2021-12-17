Watch: Snatchers drag woman 150 metres on scooty in Delhi, video goes viral

A video of two criminals on motorbike, dragging a woman in an bid to snatch her mobile phone in Delhi is doing rounds on social media.

Watch Video Here:

This is a #Video of #Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, in which snatchers dragged the girl for about 200 meters while trying to take away the chain of a girl.#StreetCrime #DelhiCrime #BeSafe #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/iVt3tKJiTg — Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 17, 2021

The video shows two men on a scooter crossing over to the wrong side of the road while the person sitting in the pillion seat is holding a person and dragging them along before letting go in the middle of the road.

People on the road then rush to the victim while the traffic comes to a halt.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi.

According to media reports, the victim was dragged for around 150 meters. She works at Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh and is also undergoing treatment there. The police is investigating the matter.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:03 AM IST