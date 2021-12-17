e-Paper Get App

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:03 AM IST

Watch: Snatchers drag woman 150 metres on scooty in Delhi, video goes viral

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi.
FPJ Web Desk
A video of two criminals on motorbike, dragging a woman in an bid to snatch her mobile phone in Delhi is doing rounds on social media.

Watch Video Here:

The video shows two men on a scooter crossing over to the wrong side of the road while the person sitting in the pillion seat is holding a person and dragging them along before letting go in the middle of the road.

People on the road then rush to the victim while the traffic comes to a halt.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi.

According to media reports, the victim was dragged for around 150 meters. She works at Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh and is also undergoing treatment there. The police is investigating the matter.

With Agency Inputs

