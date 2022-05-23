Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed new L-G of Delhi: All you need to know about him

Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, read an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening. This comes after Anil Baijal resigned last week citing personal reasons.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Anil Baijal as Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi," read the statement.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," it added.

Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?

Born on March 23, 1958, Vinai Kumar Saxena is an alumnus of Kanpur University. Till recently, he was the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), an organization under the Ministry of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprise. It is responsible for generating employment opportunities in rural areas through implementing Khadi & Village Industry programmes.

From 2016 to 2020, Saxena was nominated every year by the Prime Minister as one of the members of the 'Empowered Committee' for evaluation of "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration".

In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the High Powered Padma Awards Selection Committee for the year 2021 by the Centre.

Recently in March 2022, the Centre appointe Saxena as one of the members of the National Committee to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:08 PM IST