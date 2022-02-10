The Great Khali joins BJP in Delhi ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali' joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Wrestler The Great Khali joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ixWuH8d64T — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

He joined the saffron party at their headquarters here in National Capital.

His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:31 PM IST