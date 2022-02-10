e-Paper Get App
The Great Khali joins BJP in Delhi ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls

FPJ Web Desk
Image: ANI

New Delhi: Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali' joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

He joined the saffron party at their headquarters here in National Capital.

His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

