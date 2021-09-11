'Promised London, delivered Venice': Delhi airport under water after incessant rains lashes capital; watch video

Parts of the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) airport in New Delhi have been waterlogged following record rain in the national capital. An 'orange alert' has been issued as the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark on Friday, the highest annual rainfall in 46 years.

Video shared by cricket analyst Aakash Chopra showed the inside of the Delhi airport flooded after incessant rains lashed the capital city. He captioned it "Promised London. Delivered Venice", while taking a jab at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The "sudden heavy rain" led to waterlogging at the forecourt, the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said on Twitter, adding that the issue "has been resolved".

"Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," it tweeted.

As many as five flights - four Delhi-bound domestic flights and one international flight - were diverted to neighbouring cities due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, news agency ANI reported quoting airport officials. They also said that three IndiGo flights which were scheduled to depart from Delhi were cancelled due to bad weather.



The India Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy intensity rain in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:19 PM IST