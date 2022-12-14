Passenger movement at Delhi Airport's T3 smoothens; wait time down to 5 minutes

The chaos at Delhi Airport's T3 seems to habe slightly improved after the average waiting time fell to seven minutes. This development comes amid social media chatter about the congestion and lon queues at the airport.

Delhi Airport, through their official handle tweeted, "Swift passenger movement at the security check area at Terminal 3, with an average waiting time of 7-8 minutes. Smart Travel Tip: For a smoother and faster security clearance, passenger shall carry only one hand baggage as their cabin luggage."

Earlier in the day, the wait period had gone down to five minutes.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Delhi airport after the complaints of congestion kept pouring in.

The Ministry directed the airlines to deploy adequate people at all check-in and baggage counters; the ministry has also requested them to place real time data on their social media feeds on waiting time of respective entry gates.

Reportedly, a Parlimentary panel has also assured of taking the matter with Delhi airport authorities on the issue of congestion.

The minsitry's suggestions were based on their observations in which they noted that check-in counters at airports is left unattended or is because adequate staff is not present.

The airlines Air India and IndiGo also issed advisory for the passengers asking them to reach airports at least 3.5 hours prior to their domestic departure time.