Noida: Woman Severely Injured As Bike-Borne Robbers Snatch Her Phone In Adobe Company's Vicinity; Visuals Surface

In a shocking incident that has raised concerns about security, bike-borne robbers targeted a woman in Noida, leaving her severely injured. The incident unfolded in front of the multinational company Adobe, a prominent landmark in the area, located near the NTPC office.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers swiftly snatched the woman's phone while she and her son were walking. In the process, both the woman and her son fell, resulting in serious injuries to the woman. The gravity of the situation was further intensified by the fact that the incident occurred in broad daylight, in the vicinity of a well-known company like Adobe.

The video footage of the incident has garnered attention, primarily highlighting the courage and resilience displayed by the child. Despite the distressing situation, the child bravely stepped up to take care of his injured mother, demonstrating strength and maturity beyond his years.

This incident has once again brought into focus the issue of security and safety in Noida. With the incident occurring near prominent landmarks like Adobe and the NTPC office, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of security measures in the area. Local authorities have taken note of the incident and are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this brazen act.