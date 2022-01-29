Law should definitely be made against religious conversions, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said a law should definitely be made against religious conversions.

Kejriwal said religion is a “private matter”, adding everybody has the “right to worship a God”.

“A law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. Conversions done by scaring them is wrong,” he said in Jalandhar, ANI reported.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, have brought in laws to regulate forcible religious conversion, in the last few years.

Many other BJP-ruled states, including Haryana and Assam, are also considering bringing a similar law to prevent such conversions.



“Industrialists were considered the BJP’s vote bank in Delhi. I myself am a ‘baniya’ but Delhi’s ‘baniya’ never voted for me. They started voting after I won their hearts,” said Kejriwal.

“Give us five years, we will win your hearts too,” he added.

Earlier in the day, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann filed his nomination from the Dhuri assembly seat.

Punjab will got to polls in single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:12 PM IST