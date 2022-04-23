Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police questions prime accused Ansar's relatives in WB's East Midnapore

East Midnapore: Delhi Police on Friday questioned the maternal uncle and other relatives of prime accused Ansar, residing in West Bengal's East Midnapore, in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

The three-member team of the Delhi Crime Branch has been questioning the relatives of the accused.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Crime Branch Suresh Kumar informed that up till now, the investigation is underway.

Kumar also added that the West Bengal police is offering full cooperation to the team.

Speaking with ANI, Anwar Ali, the maternal uncle of the prime accused said that Ansar is a "very good person".

"He comes and meets everyone. He calls me Mama. I have heard and watched what happened in Delhi on TV. That was not good, but he (Ansar) is good," Ali said.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch team left East Midnapur on Friday and has now moved to the Diamond Harbor Police Station of South 24 Parganas district for further investigation.

National Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes, top government officials said.

NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

The situation turned tense in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri soon after stone-pelting and chaos ensued following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the evening.

