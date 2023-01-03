Greater Noida: Speeding car hits three B.Tech students, one critically injured girl slips into coma

Sweety Kumari, a final year B Tech student, slipped into coma after being hit by a speeding car in Greater Noida. | Social media

Three B.Tech college students were hit by a speeding car in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 space in the NCR. Though two students have suffered minor injuries, one of the three has been severely hit on head and legs, and is battling for her life in hospital, reports said. As per India.com, the girl Sweety Kumari, has slipped into coma, and is being treated at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.

Final year B.Tech student in coma, brother seeks help

Sweety Kumari is the final year student of B.Tech.

Sweety Kumari’s brother, requesting help from social media, wrote that she is a student of Greater Noida’s GNIOT college and is fighting for her life in the ICU.

“I am Santosh Kumar and I am raising funds for My sister-Sweety Kumar, a student of GNIOT College, Greater Noida, as she has met with a major road accident. Doctors have advised her to stay in the hospital until she fully recovers. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. We have spent Rs 1,00000. Further treatment will cost Rs 10,00,000 and we need funds to continue the treatment,” he wrote in his social media post.

Police launch manhunt

A case has been registered against unknown accused in BETA-2 police station by the victim's family members. The police have launched a massive man hunt for the accused who went missing after hitting the girls.

Hit and run cases continue in NCR

The incident comes days after a Zomato delivery executive died in an accident in Greater Noida . Three college students have been arrested in the hit and run case.

A 20-year-old lady died gruesome death after a car hit her scooty in Delhi and dragged her for 12 kms. All of the 5 youths in the car were reportedly drunk. All 5 youths have been arrested.