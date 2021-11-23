Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI at 276

After remaining under the 'severe' category for more than week, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital improved to 'poor' on Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) read 276 at 9 am on Tuesday with favourable wind speed, up to 25 kmph, aiding dispersion of pollutants over the two last days.

In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the pollution level in the national capital could improve due to strong winds, while the sky will also remain clear throughout the day.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI as of 9 a.m. at Anand Vihar was 300, Ashok Vihar 283, Shri Aurobindo Marg 265, Punjabi Bagh 311, Mandir Marg 271, IGI Airport 230, Lodhi Road 241 and Rohini 288.

At 8 a.m., the AQI at JLN stadium stood at 206, Lodhi Road 159, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium 214, R.K. Puram 219, PGDAV College 180, Mother Dairy Plant Patparganj 214.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and between 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum 11 degrees Celsius.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department said winds gusting up to 20 kmph on Sunday and 25 kmph on Monday led to a marked improvement in the air quality and improved visibility.

The reason why Delhi's air quality on Sunday (349) and Monday (311) was recorded in the "very poor" category is that the AQI reading at any given time is an average of AQIs recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Neighboring Faridabad (270), Ghaziabad (232), Greater Noida (212), Gurugram (273) and Noida (232) also saw a marked improvement in the air quality.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said local and transport-level winds are likely to slow down from Wednesday and result in slight deterioration in the air quality.

The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality and the inconvenience caused to workers.

The government will take a call on the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions and work-from-home for its employees during a review meeting on Wednesday.

"We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi if the situation continues to improve," Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The city government had on Sunday night extended work-from-home for its employees and the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

