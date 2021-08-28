Delhi Weather Update: Partially cloudy sky, light rain likely in national capital, predicts IMD

The national capital will witness a partially cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted. The maximum temperature is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted light showers from August 29 till August 31, which will give respite from the heat and humidity.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

For the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category with air quality index (AQI) 174 at 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:59 AM IST