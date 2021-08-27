Delhi schools to reopen in phased manner from September for classes 6 to 12; all you need to know

The schools in Delhi will reopen from September 1. Classes for 9 to 12 will begin from September 1 and classes for 6 to 8 will begin from September 8, as reported by news agency ANI.

The AAP government led expert committee formed by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier recommended to reopen school in a phased manner. The committee in its recommendation has said that willing parents should have the option of sending their child to school and others can opt for online classes.

"It has been decided to resume schools, colleges, coaching activities in Delhi with all precautions, in a phased manner. From 1st Sept, classes for std 9-12 in all schools, their coaching classes as well as all colleges/universities will be permitted to resume", Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Social distancing should be strictly followed and no student will be forced to come to the school. Consent of parents will be essential for students to come. If parents don't permit then students will not be forced to come, they'll not be considered absent either", Sisodia added.



Schools in Delhi can open in a phased manner, first higher classes, then middle school, and lastly, primary classes.



The committee will make suggestions on the SOPs to be prepared for schools, how the SOPs will be implemented and how schools will get ready to reopen.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools were partially reopened for classes 9 to 12 in January this year but were again closed in April in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 05:05 PM IST