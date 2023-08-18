Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts Between Restaurant Staff And Customer Over Excessive Salt In Food; Video Viral

An incident of violent clash between restaurant staff and customer occurred in Delhi a few months ago. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms and is going viral.

According to social media accounts, the cause behind this incident was the excessive amount of salt in the food, which led to the customer loosing his cool. As a result, a dispute escalated between the restaurant staff and a young customer, who physically confronted the staff members due to his anger.

The staff also got agitated and responded to physical attack by hitting back the customer. The video depicts group of staff members together assaulting the customer.

Watch the video here:

A police man is also seen in the video. However, he stays a mute spectator and does not intervene even as the staff assaults the customer.

The location and exact date of the incident is not known yet.

