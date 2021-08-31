Delhi University Admission 2021: Last day to register for DU UG courses on ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will conclude the registration process for undergraduate (UG) programmes today. Students who wish to apply for admissions can submit their application forms by midnight on DU's official website- ugadmission.uod.ac.in .

You can fill the application form online by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website- ugadmission.uod.ac.in .

Step 2: Click on the designated registration tab and enter your details.

Step 3: Fill the DU UG application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the fee and click submit.

Step 5: Download the form.

Step 6: Take a printout for further reference.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 250 whereas for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories, the fee is Rs. 150.

The Delhi University commenced the registration process of nearly 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses from August 2.

Every year, DU receives the maximum applications from students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Last year, over 2.85 lakh applicants were from CBSE, followed by over 12,000 applicants from Board of School Education, Haryana and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC). Most of the courses will have merit-based admissions while some courses have entrance-based process. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards.

The registration process for postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD courses had commenced on July 26.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:10 PM IST