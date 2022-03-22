Delhi: Two bodies found in drain in Lodhi Estate; FIR being registered, further investigation in process

Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening from a drain near the India International Centre in central Delhi, authorities said.

They said the identity of the victims was yet to be ascertained as both bodies were bloated and were highly decomposed.

According to fire officials, they received the information at 6.24 pm about two persons falling into a drain near Kothi number 57 in Lodhi Estate area.

A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the site to rescue the victims, they said.

DCP New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a murder."

"FIR is being registered and further investigation is in process," the officer added.

(with agency inputs)

#UPDATE | Two bodies found in the drain opposite India International Centre, Lodhi State, Delhi. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder. FIR is being registered and further investigation is in process: DCP New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth pic.twitter.com/vIWE81FVrk — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:49 PM IST