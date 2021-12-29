Delhi: Two arrested for gang-raping 34-year-old woman

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in the national capital and two people have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the incident took place in the early hours of Monday when the victim woman had asked for a lift from an unknown car in western Delhi. "The woman was picked from Sagarpur around 3.00 a.m. and then left in Nihal Vihar," the official said.

The two accused, who were in the car, took the victim woman to a secluded place in the Nihal Vihar area and committed the crime.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 376 D and 342 of the Indian Penal Code and nabbed the accused from the Hari Nagar area of the city after examining several CCTV footage.

Sources in the police department informed that of the two accused, one had turned 18 on the day of incident and both the accused were celebrating his birthday.

IANS learnt from sources that there was a delay in registering the FIR. However, a senior official informed that the issue was resolved immediately.

"Issue came up because of multiple jurisdiction of the police station where the car moved," he said. The police have also seized the car which was involved in the crime.

The crime against women in the national capital continues to show an upward trajectory, compared to last year's data.

Notably, as per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) two months ago, the national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country.

According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1,725 women have been allegedly raped in the current year till October 31 in the city. In 2020, 1429 women had to face the heinous crime. Comparing the data with the last year, there has been an increase of 20 per cent.

In 2020, the total number of crimes against women stood at 7,948 which this year has increased to 11,527. In total, the crime against women has increased by a massive 45 per cent in the national capital in just (past) 10 months.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:04 PM IST