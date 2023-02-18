Delhi: Suspecting her of having extra-marital affair, man kills wife, infant son with sharp-edged weapon; arrested

Representative Image | File

Suspecting his wife of having an extra-marital affair, a 24-year-old man killed the woman and their one-and-a-half-year old son with a sharp-edged weapon in Delhi's Shakurpur area, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The police said that the accused -- identified as Brajesh, a native of Aurraiya district in Uttar Pradesh -- has been arrested.

According to the police, at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, a call was received at the Subhash Place police station informing about the incident following which a police team was rushed to the spot. The mother and the son were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead."

On inquiry, it was found that Brajesh, who used to live with his family in Shakurpur and worked as a labourer, killed his 24-year-old wife and infant son with a sharp-edged weapon," said a senior police officer."

"Brajesh is an alcoholic who suspected his wife, whom he married in 2016, of having an extra-marital affair. Their four-year-old son was found alive," the officer said.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested," he added.

