Delhi shuts private offices amid COVID-19 surge, work from home to be followed

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to ) decided not to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 surge on Monday and further discussed restrictions on shutting down private offices in the national capital.





"All private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category; work from home shall be followed. All restaurants & bars shall be closed, takeaways allowed", the order issued by DDMA read.

The DDMA decided to close restaurants and bars, allowing only 'take away' facility during Monday's meeting. Alongside, it was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, as per Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.



Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus.



Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:16 AM IST