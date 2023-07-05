 Delhi Crime: Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court Complex After Argument Between Lawyers; Shocking Visuals Surface
Delhi Crime: Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court Complex After Argument Between Lawyers; Shocking Visuals Surface

Police are present at the spot to avoid more mishaps.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Delhi Police officials have reported that an incident of firing has occurred at the Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi. No injuries have been reported yet. Apparently, an argument among some lawyers triggered the incident. Police are present at the spot to avoid more mishaps.

However, a video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

(Content Warning: Abusive language used)

Video Shows Lawyer Firing Shots

In the video surfaced on social media, a lawyer can be seen holding a gun in his hand pointing it in the air. Other lawyers around can be heard hurling abuses and also seen throwing stones on the opposite side in what looks like an argument between two groups in the court premises. Soon, the lawyer with a gun in hand fires shots in the air while others continue the abuse.

Bar Council Condemns Incident

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan condemned the incident of firing at Tis Hazari Court premises assuring thorough investigation in the matter. In a statement over the incident, Manan said, "Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises."

More details are awaited.

