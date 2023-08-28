Delhi: Senior Fortis Doctor's Car Mows Down Puppy in Rohini, Urologist Assaults Guard When Confronted; Visuals Surface

A shocking incident unfolded in Rohini, Delhi, on August 26, involving Dr Rajinder Yadav, a reputed physician and Director and Head of Urology & Kidney Transplant at Fortis Hospital GGN. The episode began with a distressing occurrence as Dr Yadav's vehicle tragically ran over and killed a one-month-old puppy.

CCTV video viral on social media

In a surveillance footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Yadav's car approaches as several dogs roam along the left side of the street, with visible puppies lying nearby. As another vehicle approaches from the opposite direction, Dr. Yadav's car attempts to yield by moving towards the left side, where the puppies are resting. Tragically, Dr. Yadav's car ends up running over one of the puppies lying on the street. The incident prompts the surrounding dogs to start howling in response, and a nearby security guard rushes over, banging on Dr. Yadav's car in an attempt to halt it.

What followed was even more startling. Dr. Yadav exits his car, accompanied by his driver. He reacts by physically pushing and slapping the security guard who intervened. The doctor is then observed engaging in a dispute with other bystanders who expressed their objection to his actions. Social media has since erupted with criticism, reflecting widespread disappointment in Dr. Yadav's behavior.

These distressing visuals capturing the incident and Dr. Yadav's subsequent behavior were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Animal Activist Tarana Singh. She called for Dr. Yadav's immediate arrest in light of the puppy's tragic demise.

Watch the video here:

People are voicing their outrage at the fact that a professional, responsible for saving lives, is now being accused of endangering them. Calls for justice and accountability are echoing across social platforms, demanding the arrest of the individual involved in this unfortunate incident.

Doctor provides clarification

Dr Yadav, meanwhile, has responded to the calls to arrest him and tried to provide clarification.

"I offer my deepest regrets as a poor puppy lost its life accidentally under my car being driven by my driver. It was an unfortunate and unintentional incident that happened when the car was passing through a narrow road," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"To let an oncoming car pass, my driver had swerved sharply, without noticing the puppy, leading to the accident. I am deeply aggrieved by the inadvertent loss of life. I am also unbearably anguished at the way the incident is being blown up," he went on to add.

"The inappropriate conversations on social media and via personal messages is absolutely heart breaking. I reiterate that as a doctor, my duty, compassion, and empathy extend to all beings, including our voiceless friends," Dr Yadav concluded.

This, however, has not clamed down activists and social media user, who demand accountability from the reputed physician. Hashtags are being posted, demanding Dr Yadav's arrest for running over the puppy.

