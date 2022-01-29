Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, buses to be diverted for Beating Retreat ceremony today

New Delhi: Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony which will be held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital, officials said.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made in view of the ceremony. Arrangements have also been made for illumination of Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House.

Joint CP (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said several traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. on January 29. While Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic, vehicular movement will not be allowed on stretches like Rafi Marg between roundabout Sunehri Masjid and roundabout Krishi Bhawan. Traffic at Raisina Road from roundabout Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk and at Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and “C” Hexagon will also remain closed.



"General public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes i.e Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc," the advisory further said.

DTC and other city buses will also be diverted from their normal routes during the same period. The advisory further stated that parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and “C” Hexagon, after 7 p.m.



The advisory further added that the entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm on Saturday.

The motorists are advised to observe traffic rules and follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handle and traffic police helpline, it added.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:27 AM IST