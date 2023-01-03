e-Paper Get App
Delhi: Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted back due to technical glitch

The A320 neo plane's hydraulic problem caused it to return to the airport in Delhi at around 7.20 am after departing for Phuket, Thailand, at around 6.25 am.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted back due to technical glitch | Representative Picture
On Tuesday, Phuket-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to the city airport shortly after it took off due to technical glitch.

According to reports, full emergency was declared at Delhi airport for its landing and the flight returned due to 'loss of hydraulic green system'.

News agency PTI quoted source saying that the A320 neo plane's hydraulic problem caused it to return to the airport in Delhi at around 7.20 am after departing for Phuket, Thailand, at around 6.25 am. According to the sources, the plane touched down safely at Delhi's airport.

In a statement, IndiGo claimed that shortly after takeoff on its aircraft 6E1763 from Delhi to Phuket, a technical problem occurred. "To perform the required maintenance, the aircraft flew back to Delhi. The passengers are given access to a different aircraft for the travel to Phuket," it read.

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

The DGCA official said that during the flight, the hydraulic green reservoir low level, system low pressure and pump low pressure warning got triggered.

(with PTI inputs)

