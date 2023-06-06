 Delhi: Nepali Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Bus In Civil Lines; CCTV Visuals Surface
Updated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Screengrabs from the CCTV video of the incident |

A devastating incident occurred in Delhi as a man lost his life after being struck by a high-speed bus in Civil Lines area. The incident unfolded at 5:30 am on June 3, during the early hours of the morning. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera.

However, upon arriving at the scene, the authorities discovered that the bus driver had fled from the location.

The police were able to apprehend the responsible driver and impound the bus. The accused driver Firoz Khan is now in police custody.

The deceased victim was reportedly of Nepalese origin.

More details are awaited.

