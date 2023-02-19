Delhi Mayoral polls on February 22: LG's second bid also fails

Delhi LG VK Saxena (L) and CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) | ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena not only lost in the Supreme Court his attempt to order his appointee aldermen vote in the Delhi mayoral election but he even committed criminal contempt of court by trying to get his lawyer to argue both sides of the case.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal levelled the second charge on the LG of "unconstitutionally" influence the case so that the truth doesn't come out in the court, but the issue did not figure since the Supreme Court on its own disallowed the nominated persons to vote in the mayoral elections.

Kejriwal also tweeted on Saturday that he had "recommended (to Lt Governor) MCD Mayor election to be held on February 22. Sources said the top court had ordered the notice for the election within 24 hours, but the municipal rules require notice of three days to the councillors for the election.

While the Supreme Court had on Friday ordered separate election of the Mayor and then she chair the meeting to elect the deputy mayor and six members of the Standing Committee, Lt Govnor V K Saxena's said in a statement: "As recommended by Honourable Chief Minister, GNCTD, I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday, the 22nd February 2023 at 11:00 AM at 4th Floor, A-Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre for the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee."

Kejriwal said the LG tried to forcibly prevent Delhi government from presenting its view before the Supreme Court by directing the state's law secretary to appoint the same solicitor general Tushar Mehta who was appointed to represent the LG.

"This amounts to interference in administration of justice since Delhi government had rather appointed advocate Gautam Narayan in the case, Kejriwal said, asserting that this was a "goondagirdi" by the Lt Governor

If the Supreme Court had on Friday sought views of the Lt Governor and Delhi Government, Solicitor General Mehta would have answered on behalf of both, though that occasion did not occur.

The Supreme Court's order is clear that the mayor will be elected first and then he will preside over the session to elect the deputy mayor and six standing committee members. It also clarified that none of the members nominated by the Lt Governor will not participate in any of these elections.

It was because of the fight between AAP and BJP that the mayor could not be elected for over two months since after the municipal elections were held on December 4, just because of the nominated members becoming the stumbling block in three elections were postponed.

The first meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned on January 6 amid clashes between AAP and BJP members.

The AAP, which holds the majority in the 250-member House with 134 councillors, has alleged that the saffron party is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second.

