Delhi: Four class 10 students injured after brawl at exam centre in Mayur Vihar

Four class 10 students were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged objects outside a school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar following a scuffle on Saturday.

According to reports, four class 10 students of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Trilokpuri were stabbed outside a school in Mayur Vihar Phase-II after a scuffle with students of another school.

They had gone there to appear in the 10th examination. Three of the injured students were discharged after getting initial treatment at LBS Hospital and another is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. All the injured students were in the age group of 15 to 16.

The Pandav Nagar police station had received three separate calls regarding a fight breaking out between boys at a school. When they reached the scene, the Delhi police found that four minors were under treatment for serious injuries inflicted upon them, said the District Commissioner of Police (DCP) East.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:13 AM IST