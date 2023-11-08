Delhi Crime: Bike-Borne Thief Snatches Gold Chain From Woman In Sarita Vihar At Knifepoint, Leaves Her Injured; Watch

In a concerning trend, criminals in the capital city of Delhi have been growing increasingly brazen, resorting to daytime robberies and making quick getaways. A recent incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sarita Vihar police station, occurring around 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

Woman visiting tailor's shop gets robbed at knifepoint

During this incident, culprits on a motorcycle approached a woman in the Raja Colony of Jasola Village, an area falling under the purview of the Sarita Vihar police station. The woman, who had visited a local tailor's shop to purchase sewing materials, was subjected to a harrowing ordeal as the criminal brandished a knife and forcibly snatched her gold chain.

CCTV footage captured the shocking incident, revealing a helmeted young man entering the shop and violently assaulting the woman before making off with her gold chain.

Woman injured after the attack

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dev from the South-East district provided details about the incident, indicating that a complaint was filed following a snatching attack involving a woman within the Sarita Vihar police station's jurisdiction. The complainant reported that her sister had been the victim of a violent snatching incident, which left her injured and resulted in the theft of her gold chain. Upon receiving this distressing information, a police team promptly arrived at the scene, revealing that the victim had been shopping in Raja Colony, Jasola, when two assailants wearing helmets descended upon her. The criminals resorted to violence when faced with resistance.

Case filed against unknown robbers

Following the incident, the injured woman was immediately taken to the hospital for necessary medical attention. Law enforcement agencies have launched an active investigation to locate and apprehend the suspects. The CCTV footage is being thoroughly reviewed in the pursuit of leads. A case has been officially registered at the Sarita Vihar police station, under sections 397 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as inquiries into the entire episode continue.

