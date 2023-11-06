Mumbai News: Cops Foil Robbery Bid, Seize Country-Made Pistol | Representational photo

Mumbai: The MHB police claims to have foiled an armed robbery bid by arresting a 45-year-old history-sheeter while he was reportedly on his way to loot a jewellery shop. On November 5, the cops received a tip-off that one Alim Imam Beg alias Makdum, who was released from jail last month, was planning a robbery in Dahisar.

Accordingly, a trap was laid at the Fish Market in Dahisar West and the accused was spotted coming towards Deepmala Jewellery shop at around 9.15pm. Makdum was nabbed and a country-made pistol loaded with a live cartridge and other tools for breaking into the shop was found on his body. A case has been filed against him under the Arms Act as well as the Maharashtra Police Act.

