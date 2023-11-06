 Mumbai News: Cops Foil Robbery Bid, Seize Country-Made Pistol
A case has been filed against the accused under the Arms Act as well as the Maharashtra Police Act.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Mumbai News: Cops Foil Robbery Bid, Seize Country-Made Pistol | Representational photo

Mumbai: The MHB police claims to have foiled an armed robbery bid by arresting a 45-year-old history-sheeter while he was reportedly on his way to loot a jewellery shop. On November 5, the cops received a tip-off that one Alim Imam Beg alias Makdum, who was released from jail last month, was planning a robbery in Dahisar. 

Accordingly, a trap was laid at the Fish Market in Dahisar West and the accused was spotted coming towards Deepmala Jewellery shop at around 9.15pm. Makdum was nabbed and a country-made pistol loaded with a live cartridge and other tools for breaking into the shop was found on his body. A case has been filed against him under the Arms Act as well as the Maharashtra Police Act.  

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

