Delhi: Cops recover stolen motorcycle used to bring IED to Ghazipur market

New Delhi: Delhi police have recorvered a stolen motorcycle on which two suspects had brought improvised explosives device to the crowded Ghazipur market in Delhi, a report by NDTV said.

An IED, short for improvised explosive device, was found at Delhi's crowded Ghazipur Mandi on January 14. The police's bomb squad had detonated it safely.

Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to the market after the suspicious bag was spotted. Special Cell officials were at the spot and the elite counterterrorism force National Security Guard (NSG) was also called in.

A black Hero Splendor, was tracked to the parking lot of east Delhi's Dilshad Garden metro station, sources said. The police had been searching for the motorcycle ever since it was spotted in CCTV footage at Ghazipur during investigation. The motorcycle was stolen from Shastri Park in 2020, the police said.

In a similar incident, a suspicious bag laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday.

According to police officials, the improvised explosive device (IED), weighing 2.5 to 3 kg, which was found in the North-Eastern part of Delhi, was diffused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:08 PM IST